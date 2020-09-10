1/1
Porfiria Montalvo
Porfiria "Porfie" Montalvo, 75 years old of Bradenton, Florida passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020. She was born on February 24, 1945 in Waukegan, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Juan and Cleofas (Lopez) Villalobos. On April 16, 1966 she married the love of her life Pedro Montalvo. She attended beauty school at Pivot Point in Evanston, Illinois. After retiring as a beautician, she opened a ceramic shop "Hopes and Wishes". She enjoyed cake decorating, dancing, all types of crafts and playing Rummikub. Porfie and Pete loved Tejano music and were always on the dance floor. She was raised in a close-knit family and ensured the tradition continued by hosting Sunday gatherings. Their home was always open to family and friends. Porfie is survived by her children, Deanna Amato and Elias Montalvo. Her grandchildren Alexis Karaskiewicz, Samuel and Noah Tabachnick, Caleb Bass, Austen Hoenig-Montalvo, Dominic, Deonecea and Dione Montalvo, siblings Antonio (Luci) Villalobos, Alejos (Carla) Villalobos, Jose-Luis (Deborah) Villalobos, Ruben Villalobos, Ernesto (Sharon) Villalobos, Esther (Michael) Leigh, Ortencia Hammock, Abel (Donna) Villalobos Sr., Dora (Manuel) Zavala, sister-in-law Margaret Villalobos, brother-in-law Alfonso Franco Sr. and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Pedro Montalvo, brother Juan Villalobos Jr., sister Lydia Franco, niece Dena Villalobos, and nephews Martin Villalobos and Juan Zavala. A service will be held to lay her to rest with her spouse on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11am at Ascension Cemetery, at 1920 Buckley Rd, Libertyville. Prayers are appreciated in lieu of attendance for those not able to attend.


Published in News Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
September 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Andrade Family
Friend
