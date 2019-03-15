Rae Lynn Kweder, age 78 of Antioch, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha.Born in Waukegan on June 24, 1940, she was the daughter of David J. Kweder, M.D and Adele D. (Nelson) Kweder, R.N. She attended Greenwood Grade School, Waukegan Township High School, Lake Forest Academy and the University of Illinois. Rae was part owner/operator of the Oaks Duck Inn in Wadsworth where she held the position of president and treasurer. She was employed by Victor Temporaries, Poe & Poe and Realty World Barnett. She was a member of the Mini-Cooper Club of America and was active in the Portuguese Water Dog Club of Greater Chicago. Rae and Tim enjoyed raising Portuguese Water Dogs and their dogs won 10 "Best in Show". Rae also helped in training a multitude of Portuguese Water Dogs. Rae, who was known by her family as "Aunt Butch", is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Tim O'Neill; her sister, Dee Jay Kweder; her step-sons, Tim (Melissa) and Brian (Amy) O'Neill; her two step-grandchildren, Mackensie and Chloe; her niece, Amy (John Graefe) Griesheimer; her nephew, David (Tina Lutz) Griesheimer; and her grand nephews, Evan and Noah Griesheimer and Kohl and Wyatt Mandeau. She was preceded in death by her parents. In accordance with the wishes of Rae, private funeral services will be held. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary