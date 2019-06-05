Home

Rafael Gloria Obituary
Rafael Gloria Sr., born October 24, 1928 in San Jose Del Matorral S.L.P. Mexico, passed away June 1, 2019 at his home at age 90. Beloved husband of Angela for 71 years. Loving father of Rafael Jr., Irma, Ruben, Jaime, Raul, Angela, the late Jose Antonio, and the late Yolanda Gloria. Grandpa of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his two brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be held 4-8 PM on Thursday at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Visitation will continue Friday from 9-10 AM at Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 450 Keller Ave, Waukegan. Mass will begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville.For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 5, 2019
