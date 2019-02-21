Lake County News Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Greater St. James Temple C.O.G.I.C.
2131 Wright Avenue
North Chicago, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater St. James Temple C.O.G.I.C.
2131 Wright Avenue
North Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Gray Jr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph Gray Jr. Obituary
Ralph Gray Jr. departed this life February 13, 2019 at home. He was born May 26, 1934 in Waukegan, Illinois. He served during the Korean War in the US Army. Ralph leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife Polly Gray, (58 years); 6 children, Shirley Gray, Jerry (Lillian) Gray, Rickey Gray, Samuel (Carlita) Gray, Stephanie Gray, Ralph Jairus (Tierra) Gray; 2 brothers; a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Greater St. James Temple C.O.G.I.C., 2131 Wright Avenue, North Chicago, IL. Superintendent Torrence A. Markham, Officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Interment will be at North Shore Garden of Memories Cemetery, North Chicago, IL.Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
Download Now