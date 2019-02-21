|
Ralph Gray Jr. departed this life February 13, 2019 at home. He was born May 26, 1934 in Waukegan, Illinois. He served during the Korean War in the US Army. Ralph leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife Polly Gray, (58 years); 6 children, Shirley Gray, Jerry (Lillian) Gray, Rickey Gray, Samuel (Carlita) Gray, Stephanie Gray, Ralph Jairus (Tierra) Gray; 2 brothers; a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Greater St. James Temple C.O.G.I.C., 2131 Wright Avenue, North Chicago, IL. Superintendent Torrence A. Markham, Officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Interment will be at North Shore Garden of Memories Cemetery, North Chicago, IL.Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019