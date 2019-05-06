Ralph Ochoa, 81, passed away on March 28, 2019 in Huntington Park, CA. He was born in Waukegan on February 13, 1938. He graduated from Waukegan High School and served in the U.S. Air Force.Ralph grew up in Waukegan before moving to Chicago then later California. He spent many periods of his life living with and serving homeless communities. Anything he had he gave away.He is survived by four children, Patty (Ray) Flegal, Jim Ochoa, Tom (Shannon) Ochoa and Linda Ochoa; 6 siblings, Ignacio Jr. (Joann) Ochoa, Micky (Fran) Ochoa, Pete (Silvia) Ochoa, Mary Lou Bugge, Marite (Augie) Sierra and Carmen (Randy) Pearce; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Ignacio and Margarita Ochoa, grandmother, Maria Velasco, brother, Bill Ochoa, brother-in-law, David Bugge, Sr., and uncle, Albert Velasco.The Ochoa family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Rosa Garcia for her kindness and dedication to Ralph. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10 at Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 450 Keller Ave., Waukegan. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 6, 2019