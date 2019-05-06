Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Ochoa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Ochoa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph Ochoa Obituary
Ralph Ochoa, 81, passed away on March 28, 2019 in Huntington Park, CA. He was born in Waukegan on February 13, 1938. He graduated from Waukegan High School and served in the U.S. Air Force.Ralph grew up in Waukegan before moving to Chicago then later California. He spent many periods of his life living with and serving homeless communities. Anything he had he gave away.He is survived by four children, Patty (Ray) Flegal, Jim Ochoa, Tom (Shannon) Ochoa and Linda Ochoa; 6 siblings, Ignacio Jr. (Joann) Ochoa, Micky (Fran) Ochoa, Pete (Silvia) Ochoa, Mary Lou Bugge, Marite (Augie) Sierra and Carmen (Randy) Pearce; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Ignacio and Margarita Ochoa, grandmother, Maria Velasco, brother, Bill Ochoa, brother-in-law, David Bugge, Sr., and uncle, Albert Velasco.The Ochoa family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Rosa Garcia for her kindness and dedication to Ralph. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10 at Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 450 Keller Ave., Waukegan.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.