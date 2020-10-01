Randall Lee Copenharve Jr., 43, of Gurnee, IL passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Randy was born on December 6, 1976 in Waukegan, IL to Randall Sr. and Bonnie Copenharve. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Anthony and Clara Winckowicz; paternal grandparents, Allen and Betty Copenharve; nephew Scott Copenharve, Jr.; and by his parents Randall Sr. and Bonnie Copenharve. Randy was a loving husband, devoted father, an amazing brother and friend who enjoyed the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, boating and golfing. He is survived by his wife of 15 years Catrina, two daughters: Calista and Sarah; five brothers: Darin Runyen; Scott Copenharve; Jeffery Runyen; Robert Copenharve; Kevin Runyen; one sister: Michelle Copenharve; a host of nieces and nephews and many beloved great nieces and great nephews.
Services will be held at Marsh Funeral Home located at 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL 60031 with memorial visitation from 1-4pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Please allow patience when attending due to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois. 50 or fewer guests will be allowed in at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.
For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com
or 847-336-0127.