Reuland & Turnbough
1407 N. Western Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-9649
Ray A. Kulmala

Ray A. Kulmala Obituary
Ray A. Kulmala, age 98, a lifelong Waukegan resident and WWII Navy Veteran, passed away March 19, 2020.

He was retired from U.S. Steel and was a non-smoker since the age of 14.

Ray was the beloved husband of 64 years to Laura Mikich Kulmala; loved father of Diane (Marko) Vojcanin of Vernon Hill, IL, Becky (Jim) Jacks of Dallas, TX, and Donna (Eric) Hart of Bethesda, MD; adored grandfather of Paul (Laura) Pirocanac, Peter Pirocanac, Molly (Mark) Tickner, Peyton (Mariana) Jacks and Max Hart; cherished great-grandfather of Vera and Dorothy Pirocanac, Rae and Remy Tickner, and Sofia Jacks. He was also uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Kulmala and Ali Ylihannu Kulmala, and his siblings, Ruth Stubbins and Carl Kulmala.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation a private family burial was held at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be announced at a future date.

A memorial celebration will be announced at a future date.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 23, 2020
