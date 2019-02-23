Ray "Larry" Miller, 67, of Zion, IL went to see Jesus, on February 14, 2019. Ray was born on June 14, 1951 in Great Lakes, IL to Ray and Dorothy Miller. Ray was a longtime resident of Zion, IL but was raised in Waukegan, IL. He attended Waukegan High School, graduating with the class of 1970. He was a previous member of Grace Missionary Church and currently a member of NorthBridge Church. On April 13, 1985 he married the love of his life, Kathleen Holcomb, at Lakeview Church in Zion, IL. He was employed with Johnson Motors for 14 years and Illinois State Tollway for 21 years. Ray was a loving family man who put his family and those he loved above all others. His selflessness was remarkable and will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to be in his life. He was an avid Boy Scout all the way through Eagle Scouts. He loved his animals, camping, hiking and bicycling. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Kathleen Miller; children, Tina (Andy) Holcomb, Rayann (Andrew) Denlinger, and Sarah (Tony) Besario; grandchildren, Dawson Vlach, Ella and Maverick Besario and Evelyn and Olivia Denlinger; sister, Peggy (Dean) Affholter; many nieces and nephews and his dog, Aurora. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Dorothy Miller; his beloved dog, Peanut; and cat, Olivia. visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at NorthBridge Church, 18724 IL-173, Antioch, IL 60002 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Donations in Larry's honor can be made to www.safeharborhumanesociety.org. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary