|
|
Rayburn W. Mills, 80, of Zion, IL died February 17, 2019. Rayburn was born September 17, 1938 in Itawamba County, MS. He married Glenda Hastings on June 8, 1968 in Zion, IL. Rayburn was the owner of Mills Gas in Zion for many years. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Glenda; children, Gary Mills of Zion, and Kristie Smith of Zion; grandchildren, Ryan Mills of WI, Hilary Clark of WI, and Zachary Mills of WI; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hayley Mills, and Brady Mills; siblings, Arvis Ray (Carol) Mills; C.T. Mills, and Dewrand Mills; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, bud Patterson. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Cly T and Dessie Mills; sister, Maryellen Green; and a brother, James Wesley Mills. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Swedish-American Club, 7002 30th Ave, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers donations to the Epilepsy Foundation would be appreciated. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 23, 2019