Raymond Edward Ives, Sr., age 86, of Waukegan, Illinois passed away recently. Born in Detroit and raised in Garden City, Michigan, he was married to Therese Ives (née Brean) for 63 years.
Raymond graduated from Garden City High School. He was the fourth of nine children raised by Harry and Louise (née Flatau). From a young age, he and his older brother, Thomas, worked as golf caddies and pin-setters to help support the family. Raymond followed Thomas into the military and served with distinction in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. After the Navy, he worked for the Archdiocese of Chicago for 35 years at Holy Family Parish.
He worked nights and weekends at Deloof Shell with his best friends, Morrie Deloof and Freddy Swaggerty. He worked many long hours. He was always ready to talk to a friend.
Throughout his life he made many friends whether volunteering at the United Methodist Soup Kitchen, selling tickets at St Anastasia bingo, attending Mass at Marytown, or golfing at the Foss Park Golf Course. He was never too busy to talk, smile, and swap stories with the many people he knew.
He loved playing golf. He loved to walk as opposed to ride. He had an unconventional swing, a long drive and (even as an older man) a mean short game. He loved to say how the young guys would pick him in a scramble just because he could putt. He shared his love of golf with his sons and his grandchildren, Emma and James.
Raymond loved his wife, Therese, and she loved him dearly. They loved their family -- Rosemary (Warren), Raymond (Cindy Jo), Maryann (Jami), and Tim (Meg). They cherished their grandchildren -- Angela (Eric), James (Dawn), Cora, Samuel, Caroline, Emma, and Maddie -- and their great grandchildren Cassidy, Jared, Aleksandria, Charlotte, and Jordan James. He is also survived by his sister Jane; brothers, Ralph and Jimmy; sisters-in-law, Madeline and Kay; and many nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Louise; brothers, Robert, Thomas, and Johnny; sisters, Alice and Linda; and brothers-in-law Robert, David, and Craig.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in any amount to the United Methodist Church Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen of Waukegan, IL. For more information, call (847) 623-2433.
