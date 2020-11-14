1/2
Raymond E. Ives Sr.
Raymond Edward Ives, Sr., age 86, of Waukegan, Illinois passed away recently. Born in Detroit and raised in Garden City, Michigan, he was married to Therese Ives (née Brean) for 63 years.

Raymond graduated from Garden City High School. He was the fourth of nine children raised by Harry and Louise (née Flatau). From a young age, he and his older brother, Thomas, worked as golf caddies and pin-setters to help support the family. Raymond followed Thomas into the military and served with distinction in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. After the Navy, he worked for the Archdiocese of Chicago for 35 years at Holy Family Parish.

He worked nights and weekends at Deloof Shell with his best friends, Morrie Deloof and Freddy Swaggerty. He worked many long hours. He was always ready to talk to a friend.

Throughout his life he made many friends whether volunteering at the United Methodist Soup Kitchen, selling tickets at St Anastasia bingo, attending Mass at Marytown, or golfing at the Foss Park Golf Course. He was never too busy to talk, smile, and swap stories with the many people he knew.

He loved playing golf. He loved to walk as opposed to ride. He had an unconventional swing, a long drive and (even as an older man) a mean short game. He loved to say how the young guys would pick him in a scramble just because he could putt. He shared his love of golf with his sons and his grandchildren, Emma and James.

Raymond loved his wife, Therese, and she loved him dearly. They loved their family -- Rosemary (Warren), Raymond (Cindy Jo), Maryann (Jami), and Tim (Meg). They cherished their grandchildren -- Angela (Eric), James (Dawn), Cora, Samuel, Caroline, Emma, and Maddie -- and their great grandchildren Cassidy, Jared, Aleksandria, Charlotte, and Jordan James. He is also survived by his sister Jane; brothers, Ralph and Jimmy; sisters-in-law, Madeline and Kay; and many nieces and nephews.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Louise; brothers, Robert, Thomas, and Johnny; sisters, Alice and Linda; and brothers-in-law Robert, David, and Craig.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in any amount to the United Methodist Church Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen of Waukegan, IL. For more information, call (847) 623-2433.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, please visit Raymond's obituary page at www.gurneesalatafh.com to sign online guestbook. For information please call 847-244-1155.


Published in News Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gurnee Salata Funeral Home
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
9 entries
November 13, 2020
Our condolence to the whole family at this sad time of your loved one. He was a great man to know, and raised a great family.
Bill & Bernice Jordan and Family
Gina Jordan
Grandparent
November 13, 2020
Mr. Ives was always kind and helpful during my years at Holy Family. He was very kind to my parents as well. May he RIP. God Bless Mr. Ives and his family.
Michael Babicz
Student
November 13, 2020
I do remember your father at Holy Family. Especially when we helped with lunches. So sorry for your loss. Prayers to your family.
Launa Cormier (gervais)
Student
November 13, 2020
Mr.Ives was a great guy. Condolences to the family.
Tim Graham
November 13, 2020
Sorry to hear this. He was a wonderful person. My deepest condolences to you all.
Shan McCombs
Student
November 13, 2020
Mr.Ives, what a wonderful man. I remember seeing him everyday at school, he always had a smile for everyone. He knew everyone by name. He will forever be a Holy Family Panther. RIP, Mr. Ives. Lea-Ann (Graham) Fernandez
Lea-Ann Fernandez
Friend
November 13, 2020
Mr. Ives was a favorite at Holy Family. We appreciated his hard work and happy attitude.
He will always be remembered in our hearts.
Kathy and Terry Bunk
Neighbor
November 13, 2020
My deepest sympathies for the loss of your father . Mr Ives was a landmark at Holy Family School he always shared a smile . May your memories of your father help to ease the loss you feel in your hearts. Godspeed
Michele Postich
Friend
November 13, 2020
I will always remember Mr. Ives. I went to holy family grade school and I know that lives right there behind the church. He was the custodian at his school he was always involved with anything at the school.
He always had a great smile for everyone he he met. He was never shy about giving hugs. He was great man had a great wife and great kids who i was very lucky to know. God has got you now Mr. Ives and so has peace.
Linda Hoover (Krause)
Friend
