Raymond John Listman passed away on December 31, 2019, one day after his 75th birthday; an age he found as impossible to believe. His immediate family, his wife, JoEllyn Fredricksen, his sons, Raymond W. (Debby) and Ronald J. (Harla) and his sister, Rita (Ray) Kehoe, were with him. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brianna, Matthew and Bella, his dog, Ally and cat, Abby, as well as a large family of nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, all of whom he loved dearly.
In addition to being a talented woodworker, Ray was a sportsman, truly excelling in hunting, golfing and fishing. He loved the Hawks, Cubs and in case there's anyone left who doesn't know, his Packers.
Ray was retired as an Accounts Payable Manager from International Harvester and Project Manager of Baxter's Engineering Design and was enjoying his life with humor, despite a number of debilitating surgeries, none of which contributed to the simultaneous multiple maladies which he could no longer fight.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane (Poppe), his parents Raymond Henry and Bernadette Pauline (nee Reuter).
His family thanks the patience and kindness of RLFD and RLPD, Dr. Gamalski, North Shore University Health System, the personnel of Condell ICU, St. Joe's Father Mike and all the life-long and newer friends who increasingly have made life easier for Jo and this extraordinarily wonderful man.
A celebration of life will be announced shortly.
