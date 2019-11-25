Home

Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
Raymond W. Herman


1945 - 2019
Raymond W. Herman, 74, of Grayslake, Illinois, passed away peacefully November 22, 2019. Raymond was born in 1945 to Joseph and Ann Herman in Wausaukee, Wisconsin. He was a prior resident of Zion, Illinois. He married Carol in Las Vegas, Nevada in July of 2000. Raymond was a retired U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran after serving from 1962 until 1982 and the U.S. Navy always held a special place in his heart. He received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Sea Service Ribbon. Raymond went on the Lake County Honor Flight #15 in April of 2019 with his daughter, Kristi (Herman) Adams. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, he enjoyed a fulfilling and prosperous career with Abbott Labs. Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Carol Herman; children, Ray V. Herman and Kristi (Troy) Adams; grandchildren, Nathaniel & Sebastian Adams, Caithlyn, Ray, and Rayna Herman; his brothers Dick & Joey Herman, and his sister, Nancy (Tom) Federly; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sally Herman; a son, David Herman; and his parents, Joseph and Ann Herman. A Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Memorial Park, Zion. In lieu of flowers, donation to Lake County Honor Flight have been suggested. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 25, 2019
