Rebecca A. Sutherland, 71, a resident of Beach Park, IL, passed away March 28, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born April 10, 1947 in Belmont, MS to Eunice and Audrie Swindle. Rebecca was a loving wife of 50 years to Wallace Sutherland, the greatest mom to Wally Jr. (Sherry) Sutherland, Bret (Brenna) Sutherland, Lonnie Sutherland, and Duane Sutherland, an adoring grandmother to Heather, Kayson, Jaython, Abby, Lance, Kenny, and Casandra, a great-grandmother to several great-grandchildren, and a wonderful sister to Gene (Betty) Swindle and Sherry Haak. All funeral services were held privately.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 6, 2019