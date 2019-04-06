Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Sutherland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca A. Sutherland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rebecca A. Sutherland Obituary
Rebecca A. Sutherland, 71, a resident of Beach Park, IL, passed away March 28, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born April 10, 1947 in Belmont, MS to Eunice and Audrie Swindle. Rebecca was a loving wife of 50 years to Wallace Sutherland, the greatest mom to Wally Jr. (Sherry) Sutherland, Bret (Brenna) Sutherland, Lonnie Sutherland, and Duane Sutherland, an adoring grandmother to Heather, Kayson, Jaython, Abby, Lance, Kenny, and Casandra, a great-grandmother to several great-grandchildren, and a wonderful sister to Gene (Betty) Swindle and Sherry Haak. All funeral services were held privately.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.