Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Reed Michael Ano


1954 - 2019
Reed Michael Ano Obituary
Reed Michael Ano, 65 years old of Antioch, IL passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born March 18, 1954 to the late Myron and Barbara (nèe Bridge) Ano in LaFayette, IN. Reed married his wife, Fran Colette on August 12, 1978 in Antioch, IL. Reed and Fran were high school sweethearts and for 41 years they laughed, loved, and lived life to the fullest. He took pride in mentoring young people during his 40 years as the owner-operator of Colette & Ano Plumbing. He loved his friends, family and faith with a true heart. On his last day, Reed said he was "counting his blessings and not his trials." Reed was truly a blessing to all those whose lives he touched. We know that the Lord is saying "well done my good and faithful servant. Well done."

Survivors include: his wife of 41 years, Fran; children, David (Pamela), Michael (Kateland), and Mark; siblings, Kevin (Cindy), Chris (Tracey), and Laura (Ray) Weidenborner; grandchildren, Elijah, Gavin, and Oliver; and many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. Reed was preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Barbara Ano and his in-laws, Frank and Grace Colette.

Visitation will be held from 2:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lakes – St. Peter Catholic Church, 557 Lake St. Antioch, IL 60002 with interment at Millburn Cemetery immediately following. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reed's grandchildren's education fund and the Antioch Rotary Reed Ano Scholarship Fund for the Trades. Please sign the online guestbook for Reed at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 25, 2019
