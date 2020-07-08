1/1
Reggie A. Mosley
1957 - 2020
Reggie A Mosley, 62, of Port Orange and formerly of Beach Park IL., passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born December 9, 1957 in Duluth, MN, the son of Theresa (Kramer) Higgins of Port Orange.

In Reggie's early years he was a general contractor specializing in home building and creating things with his hands. He also loved working on cars. He especially was proud of his 1965 Impala. Later in life Reggie worked for the Volusia County Road and Bridge Department for 17 years.

He is survived by his mother, Theresa Higgins, his daughters, Farrah Mosley (Paul Snellen) and Alaina Mosley, his grandchildren, Genevieve Mojonnier and Jocelyn Schultz, his brother, Rick Mosley, and his sister, Kim DuPree (Jim) and his niece and nephew, Jessica and Justin, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Reggie was predeceased by his brother, Randy Mosley, and his life long best friend, Kenny Savage.

A celebration of life will be conducted in Port Orange and in Wisconsin at a later date. Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange is in charge of his arrangements.


Published in News Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Thanks for all the laughs through all these years Reggie! Lots of memories that will never be forgotten.
Chelle Lawson
Family
