Reginald P. Meeks Obituary
Reginald P. Meeks, 62, of North Chicago, IL passed away on September 12, 2019 at the Vista Medical Center East, Waukegan, IL.

He was born in Watseka, IL on May 7, 1957.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Lindsey and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, 2401 Argonne Dr., North Chicago, IL, Pastor Gerald Wilcoxon, Officiating. Interment will be Private. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 20, 2019
