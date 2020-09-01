Reinhold Adam Fischer, 88, a resident of Ingleside, IL passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home in Ingleside, IL. He was born September 12, 1931 in Bensenville, IL to Sam and Lydia Fischer. Reinhold was the co-founder of Fischer Bros. Construction Inc., founder of Fischer Bros. Fresh Concrete Inc., owner and founder of Unique Auto Storage, and President of Grant Cemetery Association. He was a veteran having served during the Korean War and was a 50 year member of Local 150 Union. Reinhold is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carol (nee: Vogelbacher) Fischer, whom he wed on April 14, 1956 in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ingleside, IL, his children Rick (Lisa) Fischer of McHenry, Randy (Deb) Fischer of McHenry, Ronald (Beth) Fischer of Lakemoor, and Christa Fischer-Ballowe of Vernon Hills, his grandchildren Emily (Adam) Thielsen of McHenry, Courtney (John) Fischer of Fayetteville, AK, Ryan (Kelsey) Fischer of Johnsburg, IL, Ashley Ballowe of Boston, MA, Rebecca Fischer of McHenry, Trent Ballowe of Albuquerque, NM, Sam Fischer of McHenry, Sarah (Chris) Stade of Richmond, Brian (Stephanie) Stade of Johnsburg, his great-grandchildren Anna Lynn Fischer, Molly James Fischer, and soon to be baby Thielsen, his sisters Betty Ann (Oscar) Thomas of Flower Mound, TX and Lydia "Toots" (Terry) Thomas of Lake Geneva, WI, and his sister-in-law Dolores Fischer. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Wilhelm Fischer, Fred (Elaine) Fischer, and Robert Fischer. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Unique Auto Storage 27726 W. Concrete Dr. Ingleside, IL 60041. Entombment will be private at Grant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation should be made to your favorite charity
in Reinhold's name. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org
.