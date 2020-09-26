Renee R (Rucks) Sams, of Jacksonville, IL (formerly Waukegan, IL) passed away on September 23rd, 2020 in Springfield, IL.
She was born on October 26th, 1957 to the late Walter and Courtney Rucks in Jacksonville, IL. On July 19th, 1986, Renee married the love of her life David Sams in Waukegan IL.
Renee is survived by her brothers and sisters, Jim (Cindy) Rucks, Tom (Mary Ellen) Rucks, Richard Rucks, Peter (Cindy) Rucks, Mary (Mike) Gray, and Becky Belmont; sister-in-law Janet Rucks, brothers-in-law Larry (Carol) Sams, Donald (Lauren) Sams; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews and her beloved Yorkie Paco.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brothers William G Rucks and Timothy W Rucks.
Renee was a teacher/administrator in the Waukegan Public School system for 35 years, retiring in 2016. Renee was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. Renee enjoyed getting together with family and friends; she will be missed.
A Celebration of life will be held in 2021.
Interment will be private.
Please sign the guestbook at www.warrencemetery.com
Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.