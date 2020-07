Or Copy this URL to Share

Invite for all friends and family We will be honoring the life of Ricardo Rafael Moreno Jr. Thursday July 30th from 4pm- 8pm at the Holiday Inn Chicago North - Gurnee located below:



6161 W Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031



Please contact 786.7559.6618 for any info thank you





