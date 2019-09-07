|
RICHARD BALLARD DALUGA
LTC, US Army (Ret.) - Deacon
July 15, 1934 – November 27, 2018
Richard B. Daluga, age 84, of Henderson, NV, died unexpectedly in November 2018.
He was born and raised in Waukegan, Illinois the second son of Julius F. Daluga and Kathryn Edrie (Ballard) Daluga. A graduate of WTHS, Richard attended Lake Forest College for a year before he was accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1954 at the age of 19. He graduated and was commissioned a 2nd Lt. of Infantry in 1957. He retired in 1981with 24 years service.
Richard was married for 61 years to Patricia (Eisenhart) Daluga also of Waukegan. He was ordained a Deacon in the Catholic Church in 1995, after his retirement, and served in that capacity for 20 years.
Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia, his three children, Catherine Kohlmann (James), Dr. Josephine Daluga (David Schultz) and John R. Daluga (Susan) and three grandchildren, Kevin Kohlmann, Alexandra Schultz and Max Schultz. He is also survived by his sister, Jacqueline (Chris) Lazzaretto of Lake Havasu City, AZ, his brother, Neil (Dianne) Daluga of Gurnee, IL and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved older brother, Robert Daluga.
Funeral Services and Military Honors were given for LTC Daluga December 15, 2018 at St. Thomas More Church in Henderson. His ashes were buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV on January 25, 2019. Ora pro nobis.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019