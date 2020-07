Richard Bosner, 68, of Florida passed away suddenly July 5, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1952 in Waukegan. He is survived by daughters Carlene and Holly; three grandchildren; brothers Edward, Ronald, and Donald; and sisters Mary, Marge, and Marlene. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Inez Bosner, and brother Alfred. Services were private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store