Richard Brock

Richard "Dick" Brock, 73, of Gurnee, IL passed away August 10, 2020 peacefully at his home. Dick was born March 28, 1947 in Waukegan, IL to John and Pearl Brock. He grew up in Zion, where he graduated high school; later moving to North Chicago where he raised his children. On March 1, 2014, he married Thais after spending 29 years together. Dick worked as a Heavy Machine Operator for over 50 years with Local 150. He was a member of Winchester Gun Club, Conservation Club of Kenosha County and Walleye Unlimited Fishing Club. He was an avid outdoors man; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening vegetables in his garden. Dick shared a lot of those vegetables with his friends and neighbors on the block. He was a warm and personable friend and neighbor. Dick kept an impeccable yard always making certain that his grass was greener than all his neighbors. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's many sporting events. Dick is survived by his loving wife, Thais; sons, Patrick R. (Nancy A. Matayosian) Brock and Steven J. (Jacquline Hebior) Brock; daughters, Dana Ferguson and Roberta Reynolds; grandchildren, Haley, Sydney, Jake, Alex, Nathan, Aidan and Lexi; sisters, Rosemary Needles and Joann Beall; brother-in-law, Kenton Beall; and former wife, Valorie Brock. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Bill Needles. Visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Funeral Service will follow at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to follow current social distancing guidelines. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Funeral Service will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
