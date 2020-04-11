|
|
Richard Carlson, age 68, of Two Rivers, WI passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 at his residence.
Richard was born August 19, 1951 in Waukegan, IL, son of the late Edwin E. and Clare (Wastack) Carlson. He served his county in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his two brothers: Ronald (Barb) Carlson; David (Chris) Carlson; two nieces: Clare (Miro) Servusova; Jackie Carlson; one nephew: Eric Carlson; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Private Memorial Service will be held in Zion, IL.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, WI is assisting the Carlson family with funeral arrangements.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 11, 2020