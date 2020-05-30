Richard Charles Rhodes
72 of Kea au' Hi, formally of Winthrop Hbr, Il Passed away April 11, 2020 after a 4 yr battle w/ cancer. Graduate of Zion Benton Township High School class of '66 and attended Milwaukee School of Engineering. He was a retiree and lifetime member of the Midwest Operating Engineers Local 150. "Dyno" name given for his talent to build and tune an engine. He was a member of SCCA and MCC of Chicago were he raced Solo II, drag raced at Union Grove, Built and Drove "Alky Sipper" for an economy run in Nebraska where he took 1st place. He also raced stock car #48 (FordV8) at Wilmont Speedway. His true love was "FORD," his 69' Boss 302 and his 65' AC Cobra which he built. Enjoying his golden yrs in HI, he played softball & kept stats for Kupuna League, Papa'ikou Seniors, Punatics and Hui O Na Kolohe teams. He is survived by his loving children, daughter Shelley Rhodes; two sons David (Jody) Rhodes, Scott (Amber) Rhodes; grandchildren, Sebastian, Eleanor, Samantha & Kanon; brother Robert Rhodes; and sister Linda Brown, along with many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Ronald J. Rhodes. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in News Sun on May 30, 2020.
