Services
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church
1529 Elizabeth Avenue
North Chicago, IL
Richard Fox


1952 - 2019
Richard Fox Obituary
Richard Fox 67, of Cordova, TN was born May 10, 1952 in Holly Grove Arkansas to the union of Ada Harris and Arthur Fox. He was called home November 28, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis, TN with his wife by his side.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jewell Fox, his daughters, Vanissa Varnado of Capitol Heights MD, Kimberly (Nakia) Monk of Zion IL; a brother, 3 sisters, 5 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of His Life Memorial Service will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 1529 Elizabeth Avenue, North Chicago, IL. Pastor Eugene Roberson, Officiating. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 13, 2019
