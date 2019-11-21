Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Osborne


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard H. Osborne Obituary
Richard H. Osborne, 78, of Zion, Illinois, passed away peacefully November 13, 2019 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Richard was born September 20, 1941 to John and Jennie Osborne in Waukegan, Illinois. He was a graduate of Zion-Benton Township High School and was a life-long resident of Zion. Richard married the love of his life, Lajauan August 14, 1962. He was a member of Grace Missionary Church in Zion and Immanuel Church in Gurnee. He worked for Abbott Labs in North Chicago in the Chemical and Agricultural Products Division. Richard was also a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association, the Gold Wing Riders Association, and A.B.A.T.E. He served in the United States Air Force as a jet engine mechanic. He was very active in church and participated in prison ministry, took multiple mission trips to Mexico and South America, and loved riding his yellow trike and attending motorcycle rallies, especially in Sturgis, South Dakota. Richard is survived by his children, Barry (Justyna) Osborne of Hoffman Estates, Illinois and Derek Osborne of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and his grandchildren, Vivian Osborne and Adeline Osborne. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Lajauan Osborne; his parents, John and Jennie Osborne; his brothers, Don Osborne and Robert Osborne; and his in-laws, Laredo and Pearl Hargett. A Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois 60099. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -