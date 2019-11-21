|
|
Richard H. Osborne, 78, of Zion, Illinois, passed away peacefully November 13, 2019 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Richard was born September 20, 1941 to John and Jennie Osborne in Waukegan, Illinois. He was a graduate of Zion-Benton Township High School and was a life-long resident of Zion. Richard married the love of his life, Lajauan August 14, 1962. He was a member of Grace Missionary Church in Zion and Immanuel Church in Gurnee. He worked for Abbott Labs in North Chicago in the Chemical and Agricultural Products Division. Richard was also a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association, the Gold Wing Riders Association, and A.B.A.T.E. He served in the United States Air Force as a jet engine mechanic. He was very active in church and participated in prison ministry, took multiple mission trips to Mexico and South America, and loved riding his yellow trike and attending motorcycle rallies, especially in Sturgis, South Dakota. Richard is survived by his children, Barry (Justyna) Osborne of Hoffman Estates, Illinois and Derek Osborne of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and his grandchildren, Vivian Osborne and Adeline Osborne. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Lajauan Osborne; his parents, John and Jennie Osborne; his brothers, Don Osborne and Robert Osborne; and his in-laws, Laredo and Pearl Hargett. A Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois 60099. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019