|
|
Richard Harvey Dick, also known as "Dick Dick", born April 18, 1949, passed away February 12, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Charlie Dick, Auda Bunch (Kevin) and Jacob Carlson (Chrissy); 7 Grandkids, Katie, Alex, Christopher, Jacob, Karl, Aubrey and Sadie; and 2 great-grandchildren, Cooper and Sawyer; brother, Norm (Kathy); sister, Michelle Emyer-McBride (Frank); as well as nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lorene Dick; sister, Virginia and brother, Jimmy.
Dick DIck was a proud Marine and a Vietnam War Veteran. He spent his career in the construction field, ending as a proud member of the Operating Engineers Local 150. He was considered by many "The Best Backhoe operator in Lake County." He was loved and will be missed by friends and family. He will especially be missed at the Safety Meetings.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 2PM - 5PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Zion Moose Lodge, 41517 N Sheridan Rd, Zion, IL 60099.
Gurnee Salata Funeral Home 847-244-1155
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020