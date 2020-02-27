Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
For more information about
Richard Dick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Zion Moose Lodge
41517 N Sheridan Rd,
Zion, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Dick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Harvey Dick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Harvey Dick Obituary
Richard Harvey Dick, also known as "Dick Dick", born April 18, 1949, passed away February 12, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Charlie Dick, Auda Bunch (Kevin) and Jacob Carlson (Chrissy); 7 Grandkids, Katie, Alex, Christopher, Jacob, Karl, Aubrey and Sadie; and 2 great-grandchildren, Cooper and Sawyer; brother, Norm (Kathy); sister, Michelle Emyer-McBride (Frank); as well as nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lorene Dick; sister, Virginia and brother, Jimmy.

Dick DIck was a proud Marine and a Vietnam War Veteran. He spent his career in the construction field, ending as a proud member of the Operating Engineers Local 150. He was considered by many "The Best Backhoe operator in Lake County." He was loved and will be missed by friends and family. He will especially be missed at the Safety Meetings.

There will be a Celebration of Life from 2PM - 5PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Zion Moose Lodge, 41517 N Sheridan Rd, Zion, IL 60099.

Gurnee Salata Funeral Home 847-244-1155
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -