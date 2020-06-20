Richard (Rick) Pavlick, 60, of Beach Park, IL died on June 11, 2020.



Rick (Ricky) was born and grew up in Waukegan, IL, attending Our Lady of Humility Catholic Grade School, Beach Park, IL, Kenneth Murphy Jr. High School, Beach Park, IL and was a 1977 graduate of Waukegan West High School.



Upon graduating high school, he worked as a Chicago District Union Carpenter for many years and then changed careers to be employed by Kloss Distributing Co., Gurnee, IL until his retirement.



Rick was best known by family and friends for his quick wit, humor, strong will, fierce independence, faith in Jesus and perseverance in difficult times.



Affectionately called 'Uncle Rick' by his nephews, he spent time with them over the years enjoying snowboarding, skiing, movie nights, prank planning, storytelling and funny phone conversations.



Rick is survived by his parents, Richard M. and Monica Pavlick of Beach Park, IL; sisters, Terri (David) Crandall of Lindenhurst, IL, Joan (Tony) Roemer of Gurnee, IL; brother, Chuck (Cheryl) Pavlick of Canyon Country, CA; nephews, Brian (Rachel) Roemer and family, Brent (Trista) Roemer and family, Chris Crandall of Wildwood, IL, Josh (Ashley) Watson of Libertyville, IL, Cody Collins of Canyon Country, CA, Alex (Liz) Crandall of Hainesville, IL; and he was a nephew and cousin of the Sargent Family of Waukegan, IL.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold Phalin, Kathleen Phalin, Michael Pavlick and Norma Pavlick.



Due to COVID-19, the memorial service and committal of ashes in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Marsh Funeral Home, Gurnee, IL.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Humility Church Food Pantry, 10655 W. Wadsworth Rd., Beach Park, IL 60099 in Rick's name.





