Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map

Richard James Cade


1932 - 2020
Richard James Cade Obituary
Richard James Cade, 87, lifelong resident of Zion, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 17, 2020. Richard was born on November 12, 1932 in Bourbon, MO to Chester and Gertrude Cade. He loved to golf and took great pride in making his own golf clubs. Richard proudly served his country as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Adele; children, Cynthia (Steve) Petersen, Robert (Kristen) Cade, Sherra (Sam) Meeth and Debra Hansen; and 8 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Gertrude. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 20, 2020
