Richard F. Klemp, 84, of Highland Park, Illinois passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Arlene, nee Hastings; loving Dad to Cathy Ehlers, Dick Klemp, and Judy Samples. He brought smiles, laughter, and love to many during his lifetime. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 10:00 am at St. James Church, 134 North Ave. Highwood, IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Lake Forest, IL. For more information or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 1, 2019