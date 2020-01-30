|
|
Richard Lee Harris, age 90, of Canton passed away on January 22, 2020. He was born in Waukegan, Illinois on June 2, 1929. He graduated from Waukegan Township High School on June 1946. Served three years in the Army including OCS at Fort Benning, GA. and at the Chemical Warfare Proving Grounds at San Jose Is., Panama and St. Thomas Is., Virgin Is.
Graduated from Northwestern University with a BS in Chemical Engineering under the Coop program, spending four quarters at Abbott Labs. Spent six years with the South American affiliate of ESSO as a Reservoir and well site engineer in Columbia and Venezuela.
Was married to Elizabeth Randell of Marysville, Kansas for eight years; marriage resulting in four children; Donald, Patricia, Karen, and Kate. Married Ruby A. Geisthardt of Madison, WI in Waukegan, IL. on June 27 , 1964. Worked for Goodyear Tire for 26 years; 17 at the North Chicago IL hose plant, 5 years in Industrial Products in Akron, and 4 years in Engineered Fabrics in Aerospace. Retired from Goodyear and Lockheed Martin in February 1988.
He enjoyed all sports, especially tennis, golf, swimming and bowling. In Illinois headed a group of Indian Guides, was Cub Scout Master and a counselor for Boy Scout Merit Badges. Was active at the First Congregational Church in Waukegan and the Congregational UCC in North Canton. Was an active member of the McKinley Stamp Club in Canton.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Caroline Harris of Waukegan, IL, his brother John Harris (Dale) of Fortuna, CA, his sister Marjorie Zainer (and Tony) of Grants Pass, Oregon, his brother Perry Harris (and Leaty) of Sheboygan, WI and his wife Ruby of 45 years of a wonderful marriage.
He is survived by son Donald Harris (Pam) of Huntley, IL., daughters Patricia Warner (Scott) of Foley, AL., Karen Rice (Rob) of Huntington Beach, CA., and Kate Harris of Birmingham, AL., grandchildren Ryan Harris of Las Vegas, NV, Rachel Burdine (Fred) of Baltimore, MD., and Alex Warner of Foley, AL., Robert and Christine Rice of Huntington Beach, CA., Meagan, Katie Jo , and Christopher of Southern Indiana, and great-granddaughter Hazel Burdine of Baltimore, MD., plus over 32 nieces and nephews.
Memorial Donations may be made to Congregational UCC (1530 Easton St NE., Canton, OH 44721) and /or Habitat for Humanity (Habitateco.org) and/or Stark County Hospice.
Graveside Services will take place at Northshore Garden of Memories (1801 Greenbay Rd., North Chicago, IL., 60064) at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 30, 2020