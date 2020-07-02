Richard Lee Parker, age 70, was born in Columbia, South Carolina on November 9th, 1949. He passed away on June 30th, 2020, after a long illness. He accepted Jesus Christ as his savior during his youth. Later in life when he moved to Zion, Illinois he attended Journey Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin. At age 18 he served his country during the Vietnam War by joining the Air Force. Afterwards, he dedicated his working life to serving Veterans at the North Chicago Veteran's Hospital. He worked as a Vocational Specialist, helping many veterans return to working life after they experienced hardships. He retired from the VA after serving more than 25 years. He also retired from United Parcel Service, where he supervised and trained employees to drive. He and his wife, Stephanie, were married for 29 years and enjoyed a happy life of traveling, raising their two children, and enjoying the company of family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie Parker (Zion, IL), and two children, Mackinzie Lee-Nicole Parker (Zion, IL) and Brandon Javon Parker (Zion, IL). He also leaves behind his father-in-law, three sisters in law, a brother-in-law, and a host of loving nephews, nieces and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, John Parker; his mother, Rubena Parker, his brothers, John, Harry, Albert, and his sister, Rusandro Parker. Services will be private for the family. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
