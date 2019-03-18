Richard Louis Giertz, 75 years old of Lake Villa, IL, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville. He was born March 9, 1944 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late John and Mary (nèe Yakush) Giertz. He was raised in Oak Park, IL and Richard was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He spent his career as a heavy equipment operator for many years. On September 20, 2001, he married Caren Pease. His passion was auto racing and classic cars. He raced midget cars and when he wasn't doing that, he was doting on his 1966 Mustang. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Everyone loved Richard's sense of humor and it will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Caren; his son, Aaron Giertz; his stepdaughter, Adene Zychowski; his two grandchildren, Caitlyn and Anthony; his siblings, Cathy (Fred) Nirde, John Giertz, Marry Ann Olin; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00AM Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow in Hillside Cemetery, Antioch. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until 8:00PM Monday evening at the funeral home. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Richard at www.strangfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary