Richard "Mac" McGuire, 82, was born October 13, 1936 and passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst.
Mac retired from the United States Navy May 1, 1984 after 30 years of service. After his discharge he continued teaching Electronics at Great Lakes Naval Base until 1994. He eventually went to work at NAPA in Waukegan as a driver until 2016.
He is survived by a sister, Cherie (Bill) Deiser and a nephew, niece and dear friend and caretaker Mary Dill Johnson.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Inez Staggs and his best friend, Robert (Bob) Johnson.
We would like to thank JourneyCare for their compassion and care during his illness. A special thanks to Heidi Meade, his favorite CNA at Victory Lakes, for the love and care she gave to Mac.
When Mac saw her walk into his room his whole face would light up.
Per Mac's wishes, he was cremated. Instead of a service, Mac wanted his friends to celebrate his life at Casey's Corner, 1540 N. Green Bay Rd., Waukegan. The event will take place Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
