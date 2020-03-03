|
Richard R. Hinks Jr., age 53. Born January 28, 1967 to Richard and Barbara Hinks Sr., passed away on February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane. Cherished brother of Kimberly Hinks. Loving Step-Dad of Kelly Whipps, Thomas (Margie) Whipps. Uncle of Kayla Groat, Jordan Groat, Korie (Kenneth) Pygott, and Taylor Groat. Grandpa Ricky of Lillian, Anthony, and John. Great-uncle of Nahla Van Der Westhuizen, and Lily Clayton. Survived by his children Amy DeJesus and Marissa Lozano, and many in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Rick was admired and loved by many. His greatest joys were going to the shooting range, the outdoors, traveling, motorcycles and Tigger too! His family played a very large role in his life, especially his sister.
Rick grew up in Waukegan where his love of riding motorcycles began at a young age. He would ride everyday if he could. He especially loved going on daylong adventures to nowhere with his wife, Diane. He loved the many rides with his motorcycle group "The Copperheads". Rick was very proud of his accomplishment of the "Iron Butt Ride" – a 1000 mile ride around Lake Michigan done in 24 hours – all while battling cancer. Rick served his community well. Along the way wearing many different hats. His greatest joy was being a firefighter / paramedic.
Visitation will be held 10-12 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery, Gurnee. Life Celebration Service will begin at 12 PM. Interment will follow at North Shore Garden of Memories.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Rick to the at . For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 3, 2020