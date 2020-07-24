Richard R. (Ron) Wagstrom, age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at his home in Johnsburg.
Ron was born December 5, 1936, in Chicago, IL, the son of Carl and Hulda (Pearson) Wagstrom. He proudly served his country in the United States Army before being honorably discharged in 1957. Ron married Jesslyn (Jessie) ZumMallen, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Round Lake on February 4, 1956. He worked for many years as a mechanic, retiring from Northwest Freightliner in 1999.
Ron lived life to the fullest and loved to sing and eat ice cream. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying snowmobiling, boating, swimming and waterskiing, and RV'ing, and was an avid auto racing fan. He was well known for his handlebar mustache. Most of all, Ron loved, enjoyed, and adored all his family.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Jessie; daughters, Teri Franklin, Robin (Larry) Wagstrom-Arnone, Marie (Dave) Dowdle, and Lonnie (Craig) Gilsinger; grandchildren Jeff (Maura) Jackson, Katie (Brian) Luburich, Anie (Tony) Aiello, Eric Franklin, Kristy Jackson, Craig (Melissa) Gilsinger, Richard (Emily) Dowdle, Taylor (Kent) Kerley, Charlie Arnone and Veronica Arnone; and 23 great-grandchildren. Ron is further survived by his sister, Ruth Cramer and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother Robert Wagstrom.
Private family services were held at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of All Saints in Fox Lake.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Helping Hands Food Pantry in Spring Grove, where Ron volunteered service to others for many years.
Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the Wagstrom family. For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com
or call 815-385-0063.