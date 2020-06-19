Richard "Rich" Slazas, 77, of Clearwater, FL passed away June 8, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's. He was born on July 29, 1942 in Cary, IL and lived most of his life in Waukegan, IL.



Rich is survived by his two siblings, Eugene Slazas and Roseann (Donald) Pearson both of Florida. He also leaves behind a very special friend, Carol Baculik, who lovingly cared for him throughout the years as he so valiantly fought this insidious and arduous disease. He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Lillian (Anderson) Slazas and brother Melvin Slazas.



Arrangements are being handled by Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home in Seminole, FL with Memorial Services to be held at a later date.





