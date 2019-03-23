|
Richard William Domka Jr., 75 years old of Bristol, WI passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home. He was born January 9, 1944 in Oak Park, IL the son of the late Richard William and Lois (Hussers) Domka. Prior to settling in Bristol in 2014, Dick lived in Las Vegas, NV and Horicon, WI for many years. He enjoyed camping, sports and having a good time. Dick especially loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his sons, Richard "Rick" III (Lisa) of Winthrop Harbor, IL and Mike (Amy) of Johnsburg, IL; sisters, Jackie Domka of Horicon, WI and Mary Lou Krause of South Carolina; grandchildren, David, Tony (Abbey), Miles, Joey, Rachel, and Ryan; and great-granddaughters, Natalie, Madison, Addison, and Eleanor. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Karpinski and Judy Volling. Memorial visitation will be held from 4-7PM Friday, March 29, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) with a memorial service commencing at 7PM. INFO 847-395-4000. Please sign our online guest book for Dick at www.strangfh.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 23, 2019