Second Baptist Church
3925 32nd Ave
Kenosha, WI 53144
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
1955 - 2019
Ricky Marks Obituary
Ricky "Rick" Junior Marks, 64, transitioned into eternal life on November 21, 2019, in North Chicago, IL. He was born April 2, 1955, to Bennie and Ruth Marks in Kenosha, WI. He graduated from Tremper High School (Kenosha, WI) in 1973. After graduating, he joined and served in the United States Army. Ricky was employed by the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Heath Care Center in North Chicago, IL.

Services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Avenue, Kenosha, WI, 53144. Visitation 10:00am- 11:00am, Memorial service 11:00am. Interment Green Ridge Cemetery
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 29, 2019
