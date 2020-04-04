|
|
May 17, 1933 - March 27, 2020.
Rita Mae Nagle, age 86, of Lindenhurst, Illinois, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by members of her loving family. Rita was born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 17, 1933. She married Charles "Bud" Nagle on May 28, 1953, at the Catholic Chapel on Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, California. Rita and her handsome husband Bud were married for 65 treasured years.
Rita was preceded in death by her adoring husband Bud fourteen months earlier. Rita is survived by her six children, Charles J. Nagle, Nora (Bruce) Sanchez, Margaret (Todd) Stein, John C. Nagle, Maureen (Lonnie) Urban, and Colleen (Scott) Tryner. She is also survived by her fourteen loving grandchildren: Darrin and Samantha Nagle, William and Kathryn Kesten, Elizabeth and Rebecca Sanchez, Trevor Stein, Zackary, Joshua, and Olivia Nagle, Devin Urban, and Tyler, Kayla, and Dylan Abel, along with one great-grandchild, Peter Paul Espinosa.
Rita is preceded in death by her older siblings, sister Regina "Pat" Jernberg (nee Fleming) and brother William Fleming. She is survived by a younger brother, James Bissing. Rita is also survived by her sister Regina Jernberg's five loving children, whom she cherished, Sophie, Greg, Carl, Regina, and Kirsten.
Rita fondly remembered attending the all girl's Catholic school, Immaculate Conception, during her upbringing in Chicago. She spoke extremely highly of the nuns who educated and nurtured her. Rita's father, William, succumbed to cancer four months before Rita's birth. Growing up in the absence of her father weighed heavily on her heart. She was extremely blessed and thankful, however, for her father's adoring sister, Aunt Nonie, and Nonie's husband, Uncle John, who helped raise Rita. Rita was exceedingly grateful for her maternal uncles, who also had a hand in her upbringing. Rita's maternal aunts and uncles were; Charles, Emilie, Henry, David, John, George, Fred, William, and James. She delighted in the companionship of her youngest uncle Jimmy, only two years her senior. Rita often expressed the profound sadness she felt when she lost her dear uncles Henry and John in World War II. Before his death in 1979, Rita's Uncle Charlie also played an outsized role in her life.
Longtime residents of Gurnee, Illinois, Rita and her husband Bud moved there when Bud left the military. Rita devoted her life to raising her six children and doting on her grandchildren. Unconcerned with the luxury of material comforts, her greatest joy was providing for her children and grandchildren. Rita was a selfless caretaker who gladly made many sacrifices to ensure her family's happiness. Christmas and birthdays, in particular, were a huge production in the Nagle home. Rita delighted in providing her children with their favorite meal on their birthdays. Rita was an avid reader who loved to enjoy a book with a canine companion or her feathered friends.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled when it is safe to do so. The service will be held at Warren Funeral Home, Cemetery and Mausoleum; 1475 North Cemetery Road in Gurnee, Illinois.
Rita will be buried alongside her beloved husband at Warren Cemetery.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 4, 2020