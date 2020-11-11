1/2
Robert A. Bruckner
1940 - 2020
Robert A. "Corky" Bruckner, 80, of Beach Park, IL passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Kenosha WI. Robert was born June 19, 1940 in Waukegan, IL to Carl and Veronica Bruckner. He graduated Warren Township High School, class of 1958 and joined the United States Army that same year serving from 1958 until 1961. On August 18, 1962, he married the love of his life, Judy. Together they shared 55 years of marriage until her passing in 2017. Robert joined IBEW Local 150 in 1966 as an Electrician, retiring in 2000. Robert belonged to the Knights of Columbus and the Waukegan Moose Lodge. He played in numerous golf leagues and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his son, Robert J. Bruckner; daughter, Jill B. (Jim) Fuhrman; granddaughter, Sidney Snyder; sister, Ann (George) Rowe; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy; parents, Carl and Veronica Bruckner; siblings, Patricia Gosch and Carl W. Bruckner III. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Benton Greenwood Cemetery in Beach Park. Memorial contributions in Robert's name can be made to ALS Foundation or Parkinson's Foundation. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
