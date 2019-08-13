|
|
Robert A. Kutzler, 94, died at Symphony of Buffalo Grove on August 9, 2019. Born March 1, 1925 he was a life-long resident of Waukegan and spent much of his life sailing and boating on Lake Michigan. He served in the Navy at Pearl Harbor for two and a half years. He worked at Johnson Motors retiring in 1980 to enjoy his family and pursue his many hobbies. He was a former member of Immaculate Conception Church and the Chicago Area Theatre Organ Enthusiasts while working on the pipe organ at The Genesee Theater. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Joseph, Frank, Adolph, Raymond and their wives. He was married for 60 years to Beverly, who died in 2011. He is survived by his daughter, Diane (James Bede) Krupa, his granddaughter, Kari (Jay) Harris and grandson, Robert (Audrey) Krupa and many other relatives and friends. He was a beloved Great Papa to James and Katie Harris and Caroline, Olivia and Maren Krupa. Visitation Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM, with prayers to follow visitation. Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave. Lake Forest, IL. 60045. With entombment at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville IL. Donations requested in his name to JourneyCare Foundation 2050 Claire Court, Glenview. IL 60025. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847)234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 13, 2019