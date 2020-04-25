|
Robert "Hawk" Anthony Stucker died peacefully on April 23rd, 2020 at the age of 77. He battled dementia for the past several years.
Beloved husband of Judith A. (nee Wendt) for 58 years. Loving father of Brian A. (Jayne), Brett A. (Stacy) and Burke A. (Molly). Proud and witty grandfather of Logan, Greta, Robbie, Drew, Brigette, Ben, and Ava.
He is preceded in death by father Anthony, mother Nola (nee Kelley). Loyal brother to his sisters Delores (Bud) Fenger and Sue (John) Kelly.
Uncle "Bob" was loved and will be missed by many nieces and nephews. He was a cherished friend to many.
Bob was born on October 2, 1942 in Waukegan, Illinois to Anthony and Nola Stucker. He graduated from Waukegan High School in 1960. He married his high school sweetheart, Judith, in 1962.
Robert began working as a printer at North Shore Printing before beginning a 44-year career at Metropolitan Alarm Service Co. where he was President and CEO. A very successful career in the security business.
Robert was a generous, compassionate and a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who loved being with his family and friends. He was passionate about playing competitive softball following high school, spending weekends at the cabin, and playing golf later in life with his buddies. He loved his time in Ft Myers, Florida and occasionally displaying his incredible luck at various events with his buddies.
The family would like to thank Parkside Manor and St Croix Hospice for their care.
Robert will be missed dearly.
Due to the current public health situation a celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 25, 2020