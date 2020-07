Or Copy this URL to Share

Services have been scheduled for Robert Anthony Stucker.



Wake will be held July 18, 2020 at 10 AM at North Prairie United Methodist Church, 5000 9th St, Winthrop Harbor. Remembrance Service will begin at 10:30 AM at the church followed by the committal service at Northshore Garden of Memories Cemetery, North Chicago. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Placing Paws Rescue at PO Box 121, Libertyville, IL 60048-0121.





