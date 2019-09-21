|
|
Robert A. Streicher, age 86, passed away September 17, 2019, at Northwestern - Lake Forest Hospital. Born June 13, 1933 in Chicago, IL; son of the late Henry N. and Marie Roeske Streicher of Gurnee, IL. He was a Lake Villa resident for most of his adult life, graduate of Warren High School in Gurnee, IL.
He met his wife of 46 years, Joan (Krempely), while they were working together at the Department of Building and Zoning for Lake County. They were married September 8, 1973.
Bob served in the Army National Guard receiving an Honorable Discharge August 13, 1954 as Corporal E-4, Honorable Discharge June 13, 1957 Sergeant 1st Class, Battery C, 768th AAA Battalion, and Honorable Discharge November 27, 1960, Battery D, 1st MS1-BN 202nd.
He was a union carpenter, worked for True Land Development Co. in Arlington Heights, IL. He started his own construction business known as C & S Builders-Residential-Commercial-Addition. He was the first Building and Zoning official of the Village of Lindenhurst, appointed by the first mayor of Lindenhurst, Mr. Lewis.
Bob was a volunteer police officer for Lindenhurst and a volunteer fireman in Lake Villa. He served as Chairman of the Lake Villa Planning Commission and was Building and Zoning consultant for Lake Villa for 19+ years. Bob started work as an inspector for Lake County Building Department in 1969, was promoted to chief inspector in 1972, and to Director of Building and Zoning in 1973 with duties as Zoning Official, Building Official and Fire Marshall. During his tenure as Director, the Department received many awards, most notably Building Department of the Year in the State of Illinois from Governor Thompson. Bob retired after 30 years as Director of the Building and Zoning Department, and as the song goes by Frank Sinatra, "I Did it My Way."
In addition to his public service, Bob was also a private servant volunteering on the building committee at Prince of Peach Parish in Lake Villa, IL for 30+ years. He helped renovate the old church, remodel the kitchen, and build book holders and pews. He volunteered as an usher for 15+ years and stored all of the stained-glass windows that are in the present church, which were received from a church in Chicago, in his home garage until the new church was complete.
Bob was proud of the accomplishments he achieved while Director of the Lake County Building and Zoning Department:
1. He revised the existing one- and two-family building code so that one didn't have to be an architect, structural engineer or professional engineer to interpret the code. This code was still in use until 2006 when the county adopted the 2006 International Codes.
2. He created three inspection divisions 1) Commercial 2) Residential and 3) Environmental Division
3. Convinced the Lake County Board to allow the total staff to be able to get certified as inspectors in each inspection call for: plumbing, heating, air conditioning, rough framing, masonry and law, also these same codes only for commercial, plus fire code, elevators, and property maintenance code. The County would provide transportation and time-off plus paying for the certification. If the employee passes, he/she would receive a considerable increase added to their pay structure.
4. With a great staff in place, Bob gained the Lake County Board Approval, to offer the Building Department Service to their Municipality through a contract agreement. This would help the village when building was slow and also help the County to keep their high qualified staff with added income.
5. Bob was very proud of his staff and always reminded them never to forget that the tax-payer pays their wages not the politicians, so they can still do their job and still help the people that use the department in their lives. As the song goes by Frank Sinatra, "I Did It My Way."
Survivors include his wife, Joan Marie (Krempely) Streicher, three daughters; Kathy (Jeremy) Johnson of Twin Lakes, WI, Carey (Kevin) Denzel of Lake Villa, IL, and Lauren (Stephen) Doench of Antioch, IL, and grandchildren: Josh, Alexis, Jacob, Madeline Johnson; Jack Shaughnessy, Benjamin and Owen Denzel; Graham, Charles, and Hannah Doench.
Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his two sons, Craig Robert Streicher (8 years old) and Ryan Thomas Streicher (3-1/2 years old); grandson Andrew Johnson (6 years old); two sisters, Dolores Streicher Nadelhoffer of Conyers, Georgia, and Joanne Streicher Brainard of Battle Creek, MI, and his older brother, James Streicher of Gages Lake, IL.
Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83), Antioch, IL 60002. Funeral services will begin Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 135 S. Milwaukee Avenue, Lake Villa, IL 60046 for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Robert at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 21, 2019