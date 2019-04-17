Robert (Bob) Brown age 67 of Fort Myers, FL unexpectedly passed away the morning of April 13, 2019 while volunteering for spring-cleaning at the church he loved. Bob was born in Waukegan, IL and was one of five children in his family. He married the love of his life, Maria Koetz, at the early age of 21. He served the Lord in ministry as a head minister for over 40 years in multiple churches in the Midwest. He recently retired to Fort Meyers, FL to enjoy the warm weather and water. Bob received both his BA and Master's degrees from Trinity International University in Deerfield, IL. He loved to travel, read, and spend time with family and friends. Bob was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Bob was preceded in death by their daughter, Angela Brown, his parents, Raymond and Doris Brown, and his sister Jo Ann Spiers. He is survived by his wife, Maria, their three sons, Michael (Becky), Aaron (Deidre) and Bobby. Bob has three grandchildren, Connor, Addison and Emma and is anticipating a fourth grandson in May. A memorial service officiated by Bob's brother-in-law, Reverend Richard Koetz, will be held on Saturday, April 20th. The visitation will be held at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am and lunch at 12:00 pm. Please join family and friends at Christ Community Church, 2500 Dowie Memorial Dr, Zion, IL 60099 as we celebrate Bob's life. "For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them." Matthew 18:20Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary