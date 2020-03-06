|
Robert C. Schoblocher, 63, of Beach Park, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 1. 2020, at ManorCare Health Services in Libertyville, IL. He was born July 21, 1956, in Baraboo, WI, and married Ruth Ann Wiiks on October 23, 1976, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Zion. Robert enjoyed his role as Santa Claus for Walmart and also enjoyed baking. Survivors include his three sons, Robert L. (Christina), Christopher Sr. (Molly), and Joseph (Amanda) Schoblocher; sister, Donna "DJ" (Russ) Taylor; step-father, Larry Lingen; grandchildren, Jaime-Lynn (Austin) P, Skyler, Destiny S., Destiny R., Kimberly, Cheyenne, Christopher Jr., Addison, Bobby, and Ryder; great-granddaughter, Alaia. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Ruth Ann Schoblocher; mother, Helen Lingen and father, Robert Paul Schoblocher. A celebration of Robert's life will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5:00-8:00p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL. Memorial donations are suggested to the . Please sign the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 6, 2020