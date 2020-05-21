Robert Juan Colón age 36 of Wadsworth passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, Illinois. He was born August 19, 1983 in Waukegan, Illinois to the union of Juan and Lori (Lopez) Colón. He was a graduate of Warren Township High School, Gurnee, class of 2001. He earned an associates degree in Fine Arts from the College of Lake County, Grayslake and two bachelor degrees from Loyola University in Communications and Marketing. On April 20, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Waukegan he married Rocio Rodriguez Ramirez (Colón). He worked as a freelance videographer. Robert was truly one of a kind man with a gentle heart, to know him was to love him. He was the center of attention in the room and the glue thatheld his family and many friendships together. Robert loved Chicago sports, specifically, the Bears, Cubs, and Chicago Bulls. He was also a big time boxing and MMA fanatic. A beloved son of Juan and Lori Colón of Wadsworth; loving husband of Rocio Colón, Devoted father of Michael (5), Lincoln (2), Zaira Felix (14) and Victor Felix II(12). Dear brother of Daniel (Karen) Colon of Bellwood, Cherished grandson of Shirley (Bogdala) Lopez of Wadsworth; dear uncle of Alexander (4) and Olivia (1 month). The very special nephew of many aunts and uncles, those of which include his leaders in the fight for his life Debra Lopez & spouse Lori Charney Lopez, many paternal family originating from Puerto Rico. A loving cousin to dozens.

He was proceeded in death by his grandfather, Ramon R. Lopez and his uncle Ferman Colón.







Visitation Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4 - 8 PM, at the SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood. Funeral service Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 824 N. Lewis Av, Waukegan. Internment following at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. For more information please call (847) 432-3878

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store