Robert "Spike" Cvik, a long time resident of North Chicago and Waukegan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born in North Chicago to Anna and Joseph Cvik. Bob, a graduate of Waukegan High School, served in the United States Army prior to a career with U.S. Steel. He was an active member of KSKJ , serving as a board member for the St. Joseph's lodge #53 in Waukegan. Bob was an avid golfer and gardener. He was an excellent drummer, performing for decades with a number of local polka bands. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Joseph, and by his sister in law, Dorothy Cvik. Bob is survived by his brother, Roger Cvik; children, Joseph (Kara) Cvik, and Nancy Laine; grandchildren, Matthew Laine, Alexandra Laine, Andrew Cvik, and Adam Cvik; nieces Jill Pfeiffer and Julie (Ron) Johnson and nephew Jeff (Laura) Cvik; and beloved friend, Janet Weber. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, as well as to his special neighbors, Solomon and Maria for the loving care they gave to Bob. Visitation and memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 5PM-7PM, service starts at 6:30PM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 16, 2019