Robert Emil Silvola Jr. of Lindenhurst, IL passed away on October 19, 2020 at the age of 60. After a long battle with cancer, Robert died peacefully with his family by his side. In his final days, he appreciated all of the support he received from family and friends.



Robert was born on May 21, 1960 in Fort Carson, CO to his mother Patrica Ann Silvola and father Robert Emil Silvola Sr. The second youngest of four siblings, Robert and his family spent much of his very early years traveling for his father's career in the military. Throughout his life, though, there were always two places that were really home: Lindenhurst, IL and Crystal Falls, MI. Robert graduated from Antioch High School in 1979 and worked at Jewel-Osco for more than 40 years.



Robert loved playing darts, catching fish and going hunting. Some of his favorite memories were going camping and fishing with his family and friends on Lost Lake and the rest of the UP. Robert will be remembered for his ability to befriend anyone, his love of gardening and his kind soul. He'll also be remembered for being a highly sought-after Catch Phrase teammate.



Robert was preceded in death by his father Robert and his sister Katherine. He is survived by his daughters Emily Silvola and Lauren Silvola; mother Patricia Silvola; siblings Jo Hille and Mike (Michele) Silvola; nephew Ryan Silvola; niece Alex Silvola; and many loved cousins and relatives.



The family has decided there will be no funeral at this time. Details regarding a celebration-of-life gathering will be shared at a later date.



We wish to send our gratitude to Advocate Condell Medical Center and all of the great doctors and nurses involved with his care.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store